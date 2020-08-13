Ruling sends man back to prison in college student’s slaying

ST. CHARLES, Ill. – A man convicted in the 1994 slaying of a suburban Chicago college student is headed back to prison after a judge determined he was released four years too early due to a sentencing error.

Forty-five-year-old Bonzell Joyner was taken back into custody Wednesday following a Kane County court hearing.

The Aurora Beacon-News reports that Joyner was released on parole July 22, after serving less than 30 years of a 60-year sentence for killing 19-year-old Armando Mendez.

A judge found he was given too much credit for time served in jail and ordered him back to prison.