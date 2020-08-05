Rung for Women wants St. Louis women to move beyond surviving to thriving

ST. LOUIS – Rung for Women is for women who want to move beyond surviving to thriving, who want to achieve financial stability and independence and in turn, lift up entire families and communities while building a stronger middle class for St. Louis.

Rung for Women brings some of the top nonprofits in the region under one roof. They serve as a one-stop-shop for women who are working toward their professional and personal goals – something that has never been done before!

For more information visit www.rungforwomen.com

My favorite part is the positive quotes placed around the building! @RungforWomen combines resources from several nonprofits to offer a health center, career building, child care, social services, a garden and more. @FOX2now @KPLR11 #stlnews #fox2 pic.twitter.com/obJQ41rneA — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) August 5, 2020

The brand new @RungforWomen is giving a sneak peak of their facility in south St. Louis! It’s geared toward offering support and resources to women who are “surviving but not thriving.” @FOX2now @KPLR11 #stlnews #fox2 pic.twitter.com/2RjZtr2Mwd — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) August 5, 2020