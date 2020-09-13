Runners honor fallen service members and first responders

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The annual Knights of Columbus Patriot Day Run in Wentzville took on a different look this year. Participants were given face coverings due to COVID-19 concerns. They were asked to wear them in common areas and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The event’s mission remains the same. The run highlights awareness of the lives lost in the 911 attacks along with military members who have been either injured or killed serving their county. Organizations benefiting from the run include Backstoppers and the USO.

One change involved the area where sponsors typically huddle. This year there was more space. Event Chairman Kevin Hudnut said, “We have it spread out this year to keep them socially distanced and to hopefully keep potential gathering points from happening within the sponsor area.”

He hopes the event helps highlight the sacrifices made by service men and women and first responders. Knights of Columbus members host the event in September to mark the anniversary of the 911 attacks.

“We want people to never forget what happened that day,” said Hudnut. “A lot of innocent people lost their lives, be it individuals, civilians as well as the first responders.”