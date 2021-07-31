Runners race for a good cause in Town and County

It’s a return to racing in West St. Louis County. Saturday’s race was for a good cause and a lot of folks were glad to be back.

“You know Covid stopped a lot of people from doing things,” said Amy Kirkou, the race organizer. “When you think about the needy in the city and the people we try to support the most from our church and other pan orthodox churches around the city. We are having a race for Focus to support those who are in need.”

Runners were focused for Focus Gateway City and this run and walk, traveling along the Outer Road near I-64/40.

Racers and those wanting to raise funds for a good cause gathered at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Town and Country early Saturday morning, with funds raised to benefit the poor with food and clothing.

“St. Michael Orthodox church at 1901 Ann Avenue,” said Father Michael McDonald, Focus Gateway City. “We’re open on the second and fourth Wednesday every month from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for food and clothing. Then starting in August we’re going to start doing our warm Sunday meals where people can come in and sit down and have a nice home cooked meal.”

The event for charity marks a return at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church after a hiatus the last couple of years.

Before the threat of rain, race conditions were a pleasant 72 degrees. But more importantly for participants, a chance to reconnect with one another.

“There is a lot of people in the St. Louis area that need help,” said Christos Tsiaklides. “They’re less fortunate than we and so any bit of charity that we can do at any time. Alms’ giving is the number one thing in the Christian life.”

“Seeing all the folks that you haven’t seen in a while and the energy and enthusiasm that is just fantastic,” said Scott Thompson.

“Yeah, so I saw this on the news this morning,” says Scott Kibler, a runner. “I was going to run a 10K anyway and knew the weather was going to get bad but I was like, I went on the website to find out more information about this and the donations go towards the homeless and things like that. I just thought what a great way to spend the morning, help out the people in the community and go get some exercise.”

Participants raised a lot of money for Focus Gateway City working with the homeless in St. Louis for Ready, Set, Give STL. They were ready and willing to run for a good cause in West St. Louis County.