Rural Illinois communities getting funding for coronavirus testing

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is receiving $11.8 million in federal funding to help support coronavirus testing in rural communities. The funding will benefit more than 200 rural health clinics across Illinois.

Each clinic will receive approximately $49,000. The money is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said in a statement, “Safely reopening our communities and our economy during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 100,000 Americans will require Illinois to have a robust and effective diagnostic testing and contact tracing system”.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin also helped to fight for the funding. In a statement, he said, “This federal funding will help ensure that every corner of our state has adequate testing for COVID-19. We cannot safely and fully reopen our economy without it”.

You can find a list of all the clinics receiving funding here.