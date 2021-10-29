Rural Illinois fire department donates equipment to Washington Park after devastating fire

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A rural Illinois fire department is stepping up to help the Washington Park Fire Department after flames destroyed a city government building that housed the fire department.

Firefighters said 15 men and women escaped without sustaining any injuries, but much of the fire department’s equipment is gone.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal put out the request statewide for donations of spare equipment. The Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District stepped up to help. The department said on Facebook it was fortunate enough to receive an air pack grant to update its equipment. The department says it was able to donate 8 of its older packs.

The Washington Park Department is still in need of hoses, masks, and other gear.

The police and public works departments were also housed in the building that caught on fire. The city says trucks and staff will relocate to another building and the city will still provide essential services to all residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.