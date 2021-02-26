Rush Limbaugh laid to rest Wednesday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis during a private ceremony on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Missourian. There will be a virtual ceremony later according to a statement issued by Kathryn Limbaugh.

The cemetery was closed to the public during Wednesday’s ceremony. KFTK reports that around 40 family members and others were there.

Limbaugh was born on January 12, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He has deep roots in that community and the rest of the state. But, some people are surprised that he was buried in St. Louis.

Limbaugh died on February 17 at the age of 70. It came a year after announcing he had Stage Four lung cancer.

With his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 stations across the U.S., and a massive audience of millions hanging on his every word, Limbaugh’s rants shaped the national political conversation, swaying the opinions of average Republicans and the direction of the party. Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

There is a growing tribute is set up outside of his home in Florida.