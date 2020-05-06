Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘resting comfortably’ after nonsurgical treatment for benign gallbladder condition

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at an annual Women’s History Month reception hosted by Pelosi in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. This year’s event honored the women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court: Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent nonsurgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition Tuesday afternoon at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, a court spokeswoman said in a statement.

After the court’s first day of oral arguments by phone Monday morning, Ginsburg went for outpatient tests at a hospital in Washington. Those tests, according to the statement, “confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.”

Ginsburg is currently “resting comfortably” and will participate in Wednesday’s oral arguments by phone from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a “day or two.”

Ginsburg, 87, has suffered four bouts of cancer.

The justices are hearing oral arguments by telephone because of Covid-19, and Wednesday they are scheduled to hear a case concerning the Affordable Care Act’s so-called contraceptive mandate.

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter