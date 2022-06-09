ST. LOUIS – Based in Maryland Heights, Rx Outreach will help underserved seniors stay healthy at Thursday’s health fair in north St. Louis.

The nonprofit pharmacy works to make medications affordable for all. Leaders want to help older St. Louisans fight the lingering effects of COVID, namely isolation and depression. RX Outreach will work with the United Way and the Gateway YMCA for Thursday’s health fair at O’Fallon Park YMCA. Visitors can learn health-cooking techniques, attend a Zumba class, and join a chair yoga session.

Senior Health Fair

Thursday, June 9

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

O’Fallon Park YMCA

4343 West Florissant Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115

For more information, call Leslie Peters at (314) 627-6139

https://twitter.com/RxOutreach/status/1532447731200970754/photo/1