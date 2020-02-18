Ryan Newman in serious condition after scary crash at Daytona 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA, Fla. (Nexstar Media Wire) – Driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition at Halifax Medical Center after a crash during the last lap of Daytona 500 sent his car flying into the air.

According to a statement from Roush Fenway Racing, Newman's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The racing team added that they are thanking fans for thoughts and prayers, but ask that people respect Newman's privacy and that of his family.

See the full statement below: