St. Louis domestic abuse hotline offers new text option for victims to get help

ST. LOUIS – Those looking for help in a domestic violence situation have a new way to reach Safe Connections.

Safe Connections, an organization working to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence launched a new text line to make services more accessible to victims of abuse.

“The Crisis Text Line has been a dream of Safe Connections for a while now and they are happy to add the feature to their already up and running 24-hour crisis helpline, ” said Jaszmine Parks Crisis and Community Education Manager.

She explained that calls for help from domestic abuse were significantly down during the beginning of the COVID 19 crisis, and Safe Connections’ believes that’s because victims are now trapped inside with their abusers and may be too afraid to reach out.

“We saw a significant decrease in the number of calls that we were getting on the Crisis Helpline. In April it was a 23 percent decrease compared to April 2019, ” said Parks. “We realize that folks are likely sheltering at home with potentially unsafe people and can’t make those phone calls.”

Parks said the new text is an ideal option for survivors who can rarely find a moment of space from an overbearing partner.

“This may be easier for someone to send a few texts and delete them as they come in, rather than to try to get away and have a quiet conversation,” she said.

People of all ages and genders looking for help can text the number 314-531-2003 and receive texts back from trained advocates on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hotline accepts calls 24/7 365.

The Crisis Textline also serves as an advantage for non-English speakers, English language learners, and the Deaf community.

If you or a loved one are in need of help these resources are available, friends and family are also urged to call if concerned:

Safe Connections: 314-531-2003

YWCA Metro St. Louis: 314-531-7273

Bridgeway Behavioral Health: 1-877-946-6854 in St. Charles County or 1-877-462-1758 in Lincoln County