St. Louis domestic abuse hotline offers new text option for victims to get help

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Those looking for help in a domestic violence situation have a new way to reach Safe Connections.

Safe Connections, an organization working to prevent and end domestic and sexual violence launched a new text line to make services more accessible to victims of abuse.

“The Crisis Text Line has been a dream of Safe Connections for a while now and they are happy to add the feature to their already up and running 24-hour crisis helpline, ” said Jaszmine Parks Crisis and Community Education Manager.

She explained that calls for help from domestic abuse were significantly down during the beginning of the COVID 19 crisis, and Safe Connections’ believes that’s because victims are now trapped inside with their abusers and may be too afraid to reach out.

“We saw a significant decrease in the number of calls that we were getting on the Crisis Helpline. In April it was a 23 percent decrease compared to April 2019, ” said Parks. “We realize that folks are likely sheltering at home with potentially unsafe people and can’t make those phone calls.”

Parks said the new text is an ideal option for survivors who can rarely find a moment of space from an overbearing partner.

“This may be easier for someone to send a few texts and delete them as they come in, rather than to try to get away and have a quiet conversation,” she said.

People of all ages and genders looking for help can text the number 314-531-2003 and receive texts back from trained advocates on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hotline accepts calls 24/7 365.

The Crisis Textline also serves as an advantage for non-English speakers, English language learners, and the Deaf community.

If you or a loved one are in need of help these resources are available, friends and family are also urged to call if concerned:

Safe Connections: 314-531-2003

YWCA Metro St. Louis: 314-531-7273

Bridgeway Behavioral Health: 1-877-946-6854 in St. Charles County or 1-877-462-1758 in Lincoln County

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News