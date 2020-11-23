Safe foods for dogs on Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – Many people consider their dogs a member of the family and want to celebrate Thanksgiving accordingly, while some foods are okay for dogs to consume, others can be dangerous.

Below is a list of safe and healthy foods from the American Kennel Club.

Sweet potatoes – nothing added

Potatoes – boiled or baked, no butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

Apple – seeds can be toxic

Turkey – no bones or skin

Green beans

Peas

Below is a list of unsafe and unhealthy foods from the American Kennel Club.

Turkey bones, skin, and gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)

Alcoholic beverages

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices