Safe foods for dogs on Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – Many people consider their dogs a member of the family and want to celebrate Thanksgiving accordingly, while some foods are okay for dogs to consume, others can be dangerous.

Below is a list of safe and healthy foods from the American Kennel Club.

  • Sweet potatoes – nothing added
  • Potatoes – boiled or baked, no butter, sour cream, salt or pepper
  • Apple – seeds can be toxic
  • Turkey – no bones or skin
  • Green beans
  • Peas

Below is a list of unsafe and unhealthy foods from the American Kennel Club.

  • Turkey bones, skin, and gravy
  • Stuffing
  • Casseroles
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Creamed peas
  • Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Onions, scallions, and garlic
  • Ham
  • Yeast dough
  • Fatty foods
  • Foods containing spices

