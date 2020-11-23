Safe foods for dogs on Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – Many people consider their dogs a member of the family and want to celebrate Thanksgiving accordingly, while some foods are okay for dogs to consume, others can be dangerous.
Below is a list of safe and healthy foods from the American Kennel Club.
- Sweet potatoes – nothing added
- Potatoes – boiled or baked, no butter, sour cream, salt or pepper
- Apple – seeds can be toxic
- Turkey – no bones or skin
- Green beans
- Peas
Below is a list of unsafe and unhealthy foods from the American Kennel Club.
- Turkey bones, skin, and gravy
- Stuffing
- Casseroles
- Mashed potatoes
- Creamed peas
- Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)
- Alcoholic beverages
- Raisins and grapes
- Onions, scallions, and garlic
- Ham
- Yeast dough
- Fatty foods
- Foods containing spices
