Safety measures to govern Legislature’s return to capital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois General Assembly will return to Springfield for three days next week to take up a spring session workload long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Extraordinary safety measures will govern the May 20-22 session. Lawmakers must pledge to abide by the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines to prevent spreading the highly contagious and potentially lethal coronavirus, including pre- and post-session testing. Legislators have canceled most of the spring session and must deal with a $7 billion deficit in crafting an annual budget for the next fiscal year while hoping to provide financial assistance to devastated families and small businesses.