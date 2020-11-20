Saint Louis Crisis Nursery leaves note at neighbors of mother-son tragedy

ST. LOUIS – In response to Wednesday’s incident in south St. Louis where a mother shot and killed her son and then killed herself, Saint Louis Crisis Nursery left a note at more than 200 doors in that neighborhood with Crisis Nursery services information.

Saint Louis Crisis Nursery said in a Facebook post, “this is an awful tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families affected.”

Crisis Nursery said it is imperative that they reach “families at critical times of need when they are experiencing overwhelming stress and may have nowhere else to go.”

They said the appreciate anyone who volunteers, donates or shows them support so that the Crisis Nursery can continue their work.