Saint Louis FC has first home game since March, fans allowed

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis FC is competing in their first home game Sunday since March and the organization is allowing fans.

World Wide Technology Soccer Park is operating at 23 percent capacity. The facility was originally going to operate at 50 percent capacity, but they scaled it back to ensure fans could enjoy the game safely and comfortably.

Upon entering the venue all fans had their temperatures taken. They are also required to social distance and wear a mask.

Groups that arrive together can sit together but must maintain at least a 6 foot distance from the nearest group of fans.

Hand sanitizer is readily available and all concession and beverage workers are wearing a mask and gloves.

The next home game is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5.

You can purchase tickets here.