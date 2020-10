ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis FC is heading to the playoffs for the second time ever after winning their last official home game of the season before the team dissolves.

They’ll play away next weekend and face either the Pittsburgh Riverhounds or Hartford Athletic depending on who wins their games on Sunday.

For the St. Louis FC it was an emotional and nerve-wracking game but came down to an exciting 2 to 1 victory over Indy 11.