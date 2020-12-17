Saint Louis Priory announces mascot switch

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Out with the Rebels, and in with the Ravens.

Wednesday night, St. Louis Priory announced the school’s new mascot, ending a process that started over the summer. A 15-member task force made up of students, faculty and alumni guided the process that culminated with a reveal on social media.

A school spokeswoman said the move more closely aligns “all symbols, emblems and statements with our Catholic Benedictine mission.”

The “Rebel” mascot has been retired around the country in recent years due to its links to the Confederacy. The Priory announcement makes no overt reference to that connection, other than to say that the school strives to “foster camaraderie and inclusivity.”

Priory’s announcement notes the Raven’s ties to theology in stories of Noah and Saint Benedict.

Denver (CO) South High School decided in late October to make the switch from Rebels to Ravens, according to our sister station KDVR.

“Ravens are known for their incredible intelligence and ability to strategize while on the hunt, making them fearsome predators,” Priory said in a statement. “They also tend to work together to overcome challenges, much like our students who find they can reach new heights with the help of their classmates.”