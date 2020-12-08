Saint Louis Public Schools to host virtual town hall on possible school closures

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis Public Schools are hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of closing down eleven of their schools.

They are interested in hearing people’s opinions so they will be holding the town hall meeting on YouTube at 6:30 p.m.

The schools the superintendent proposed to close are Carnahan, Cleveland, Northwest and Sumner high schools – along with one middle school and six elementary schools. These closures come as the district deals with record low enrollment and the pandemic has brought about staffing challenges at the same time.

They are also making these considerations based on building conditions, capacity, neighborhood impact, and special program consideration according to their website.

The pandemic slowed down the decision-making process, but they presented this plan on December 1 at the board of educations work session. Seven of the eleven schools that would close are in north St. Louis.

Town Hall participants can ask questions using the chat feature and hear the answers live. The board is making a final vote on the closures Tuesday, December 15.

Click here to be a part of the town hall.