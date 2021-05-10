Saint Louis University finds those vaccinated for Tdap less likely to develop dementia

ST. LOUIS – New research from Saint Louis University shows that adults who have received a Tdap vaccine are at a significantly lower risk of developing dementia than those who have not gotten the Tdap vaccine.

SLU said adults who have received the Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis vaccine (Tdap) are 42 percent less likely to develop dementia.

The study, “Lower Risk for Dementia Following Adult Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis (Tdap) Vaccination,” led by Jeffrey Scherrer, Ph.D., professor in family and community medicine at SLU, will be published in the May 17 issue of The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences.

“These effects on dementia are more pronounced than any treatments we have available for Alzheimer’s disease,” co-author John Morley, M.D., professor of geriatrics at Saint Louis University, said.

SLU said those who get vaccinations are more likely to receive other preventive health care, “and take actions to prevent chronic disease, including dementia.”

