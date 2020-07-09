Breaking News
Saint Louis University hosting a ‘second chance’ job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis University hosts a virtual job fair today. It provides a second chance for people with felony convictions. It’s online from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm today. This is the third year for the event.

