Saint Louis University hosting a ‘second chance’ job fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis University hosts a virtual job fair today. It provides a second chance for people with felony convictions. It’s online from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm today. This is the third year for the event.
by: Staff WriterPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saint Louis University hosts a virtual job fair today. It provides a second chance for people with felony convictions. It’s online from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm today. This is the third year for the event.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.