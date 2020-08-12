Saint Louis University looking for local participants in a 30,000 person COVID-19 vaccine trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Moderna’s COVID-19 phase 3 clinical vaccine trial is looking for 30,000 participants across the country. Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development is looking for local adults above the age of 18 who have no known history of infection from the virus.

People enrolled in the study will be assigned to randomly receive the mRNA-1273 vaccine or a placebo. They will be given in two injections, 28 days apart.

Saint Louis University says that participants cannot contract COVID-19 from the vaccine. They will not be deliberately exposed to the virus.

“A safe and effective vaccine that will protect against COVID-19 is our best hope for ending the current pandemic,” said Sharon Frey, M.D., clinical director of SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development.

To learn more about participating in the COVID-19 vaccine trial at Saint Louis University, please visit vaccine.slu.edu and complete the questionnaire or call 314-977-6333 or 1-866-410-6333.

