Saint Louis University student tests positive for COVID-19 after traveling abroad

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Saint Louis University student who was traveling abroad has tested positive for coronavirus. The student lives out of state and has not been to campus since contracting the virus.

This letter was sent to members of the Saint Louis University community:

Dear members of the Saint Louis University community,

Today, we learned that a second SLU student has tested positive for COVID-19. That student lives out of state and has not been on campus since traveling abroad to a country with significant community spread.

I don’t share this with you to elicit fear, but rather to ask for your prayers for this student and their family, and to continue to act with transparency. Our community can rally in support of those in need – as you have shown me the past few weeks – and I ask that you continue to keep those affected by COVID-19 in your heart.

A few other updates to make you aware of:

Commencement: As a reminder, we have not made a decision about commencement. Our immediate priority has been ensuring instructional continuity, and setting up those students who continue to live on campus for success. Student Government Association leaders are involved in some preliminary discussions about this issue as we all continue to navigate federal, state and local restrictions on event sizes and travel. Rest assured, no decision has been made and we will update you when there is something to share.

Refund update & student worker guidance: As we have previously shared, there is a group working to understand what refunds will be available to students and families for unused housing, dining and parking. That group’s work is going well, and we hope to have more information for you soon. Your continued patience with us is appreciated. Similarly, we hope to soon have guidance for student workers – including those who use federal work study – on what’s next.

Thank you for your continued, relentless support of Saint Louis University. Please keep monitoring SLU’s COVID-19 website for more information. You can continue to send your COVID-19 questions to pandemic@slu.edu.