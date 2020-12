ST. LOUIS – Animals at the Saint Louis Zoo were busy celebrating Christmas this morning!

The zoo said in a tweet that the “antelope keepers provided the residents of Red Rocks with special enrichment “presents” filled with some of their favorite treats.”

The zoo tweeted a video of many of the animals thoroughly enjoying their presents.

This holiday season, antelope keepers provided the residents of Red Rocks with special enrichment “presents” filled with some of their favorite treats.



— Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) December 25, 2020