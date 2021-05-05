Saint Louis Zoo announces extended summer hours, events

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo has announced their extended hours and events for the summer.

The zoo will begin their extended schedule beginning May 14 through August 15 for Summer Zoo Weekends. During these weekends, guests will enjoy exhibits and attractions including the new Emerson Dinoroarus, Sea Lion Show, Stingrays at Caribbean Cove, and more.

The new hours include the following:

Sunday through Thursday — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Zoo closes at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, May 27, June 17, July 15, and Aug. 12 for ticketed Night at the Zoo event.

Events:

Family Fun Friday Nights: From 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, May 14 through Aug. 13. Guests will experience family-friendly strolling performers throughout the Zoo and enjoy family dinner and ice cream specials.

2. Night at the Zoo : Adults ages 21 and older are invited to spend an evening among the animals while enjoying exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops.

There are 4 scheduled dates for this event:

5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021

5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021

5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021

5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

Tickets must be purchased in advance. They cost $25 for a zoo member and $30 for a non-member.

All Zoo guests, including those attending Summer Zoo Weekends and Family Fun Friday Nights, must make a free, timed reservation online in advance to enter. You can make a reservation up to seven days prior to coming.

For more information, visit stlzoo.org.