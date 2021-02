ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo released an update on their baby chimpanzee Raven.

They said she still spends most of her time staying very close to her mom Utamu. But Utamu will set Raven down next to her multiple times a day so that Raven can stretch her legs.

Baby chimpanzee Raven still spends most of her time clinging tightly to her mom, Utamu. However, mom is starting to set Raven down next to her on their wood wool nest several times a day so Raven can stretch her legs, explore around her, & work on learning how to crawl & stand. pic.twitter.com/XFaiE04bn2 — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) February 5, 2021

Raven is currently learning how to crawl and stand.