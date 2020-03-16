Saint Louis Zoo closing to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Saint Louis Zoo is closing temporarily to the public as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. All public and private events as well as educational programs are canceled through April 3. The Zoo will determine plans to reopen closer to April.

“The animals in our care are doing well and our animal care scientists and veterinarians have established procedures that protect the animals’ health, keeping them safe from exposure to disease,” said Dr. Jeffrey Bonner in a statement. “Although the COVID-19 virus may have originated from an animal source, in its current form, it is not yet known to cause disease in any animal species.”

