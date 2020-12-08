Saint Louis Zoo plans to celebrate Raja’s 28th birthday virtually

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo will celebrate Raja the Asian elephant’s 28th birthday on Sunday, December 27 and all animal lovers can get in on the celebration too.

Raja will have “enrichment-filled birthday presents decorating his habitat,” the zoo said.

At 11:00 a.m. on Raja’s birthday the zoo said they will be sharing “a very special pre-taped video of Raja’s 28th (yes, he’s 28!) birthday celebration.” Watch it on Facebook or YouTube.

Due to COVID-19 the zoo will not have any birthday celebration activities at River’s Edge for guests. Anyone who visits the zoo on December 26 and 27 can buy “special birthday cupcakes and hot chocolate at Lakeside Cafe.”