Saint Louis Zoo’s conservation partners rescue 9 giraffes in Kenya

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo’s conservation partners in Kenya rescued nine endangered Rothschild’s giraffes from their flooded island.

The giraffe’s included a three-month-old calf, and they are all safe now in their new home at the 4,400-acre sanctuary at Ruko Community Conservancy.

The rescue took months. Conservationists created a handmade barge in order to get the giraffes to safety.

Not only is the zoo’s conservation effort making an impact, but their efforts in other areas are being recognized too.

A Sensory Inclusive certification has now been awarded to the Saint Louis Zoo. Employees have been trained on how to recognize and help people with special needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

People visiting the Saint Louis Zoo will see new signs that indicate places that may be challenging for people with sensory issues. These areas can include noises, temperature, smells or sounds, as well as quiet spaces for relaxing.

People with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions may have sensory issues. Over stimulation and noise is a common issue for them. The Zoo is now better prepared to help more guests have a comfortable experience.

KultureCity is a nationally recognized nonprofit that provides sensory inclusion training and tools to venues and large-scale events. They helped the Zoo with the training and you may see their logo on some of the signs throughout the park.

“To know that you soon will be able to see families visit an attraction such as a zoo, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment. Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Saint Louis Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.” Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder, KultureCity.

Download the KultureCity app to view what sensory features are available and how to can access them.

