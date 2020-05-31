Breaking News
Video: Salt Lake City officer armed in protest gear seen pushing down man with cane

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While ABC4 News was live on air during riots in Salt Lake City Saturday night they captured a police officer armed in protective gear shoving a man with a cane down onto the street.

That video has now gone viral after it was posted to the station’s ABC4 YouTube channel and has been picked up by viewers around the country, many expressed anger at the officers actions.

ABC4 has reached out to SLCPD for comment who said they have received a lot of feedback on the video. Detective Greg Wilking with SLCPD said it is one of their officers and Chief Mike Brown will be releasing a statement Sunday afternoon on the incident.

We will update the story with that response once it is released.

