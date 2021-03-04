Salt + Smoke BBQ to open in Ballpark Village in May

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Wide-open seating, barbecue, and a gleaming field.

Salt + Smoke announced the restaurant is on schedule to open just before the summer season at One Cardinal Way, the new, 29-story apartment tower just off of Clark Avenue.

“COVID put a little hiccup in our timeline, but we were determined to open this spot,” said Tom Schmidt, owner of Salt + Smoke.

Beginning in May, baseball fans and BBQ lovers can enjoy Salt + Smoke favorites including smoked brisket, St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, dry-rub smoked wings, and the restaurant’s signature side dish, White Cheddar Cracker Mac.

“I’m happy to serve up plenty of tasty BBQ just steps from Busch Stadium to baseball’s best fans. We can’t wait to be a part of Ballpark Village – on game days and every other day of the year.

The new location will feature two levels totaling 8,000 square-feet. The first floor offers seating for 160 people and a patio. The second floor includes a private event space and views into Busch Stadium that can accommodate 150 to 200 people.

According to a press release, the seating format and capacities will be consistent with policies and procedures recommended by the City of St. Louis Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement comes after Busch Stadium revealed it will be allowed to operate at 32 percent capacity beginning on Opening Day, April 8.