Salvation Army drive through food distribution takes place in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. – The Salvation Army’s second drive through food distribution took place in East St. Louis.

The Salvation Army says it’s serving about five times more people at their food pantries so they decided to make it more mobile in the hopes of serving more in the community.

They say it’s not just about feeding the body but also the soul. They’re doing drive up prayer and fellowship. They’ve also now started a hotline for those that need help or if you need them to check on someone else 877- 220-419.

The giveaway runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East St Louis Community Center at 616 N 16th Street.