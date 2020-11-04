Sam Page wins race for St. Louis County Executive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- Sam Page, thrust into the St. Louis County Executive’s office following the Stenger pay-to-play corruption scandal in 2018, has won the race to fill out the remainder of a four- year term. Page won a four-way contest against Republican Paul Berry III, Libertarian Theo Brown Sr. and Elizabeth Mitchell of the Green Party.

Page survived a bruising three-way Democratic party primary in August. Berry, a former Democrat who has run unsuccessfully for County Executive and Congress as a Republican in recent years, aligned his candidacy with the “Let Them Play” movement of parents who were critical of Page’s COVID pandemic-inspired restrictions on youth sports.

A medical doctor, former state representative and County Council member, Page has faced criticism from the current County Council over the extent of his authority during the pandemic. Last month, Page vetoed legislation which would have limited the length of orders during health emergencies.

Despite widespread anger over his policies regarding school activities during the pandemic, Page has gotten the support of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force which says that his mitigation efforts have helped the county control the spread of the virus better than other metropolitan areas around the country.