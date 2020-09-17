Sam Page’s Republican opponent for St. Louis County Executive files lawsuit against him

ST. LOUIS – Paul Berry III has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Thursday.

The lawsuit comes as Page has received pushback from members of the public over his COVID-19 guidelines, particularly ones restricting youth athletics.

Berry is Page’s Republican opponent in the November 3 election.

The lawsuit claims Page overstepped when he paused high school sports. The lawsuit says this is because the State of Missouri did not make these restrictions statewide.

“Dr. Page has acted with reckless disregard for the law and so far outside of the scope of his authority as to mandate this suit,” Berry’s lawyer Albert S. Watkins said. “All that Dr. Page is missing is a pair of jack boots, a monocle and a riding crop.”

Read the full lawsuit here.