Sam’s Club hosting special hours for front line heroes

ST. LOUIS – There’s something new going on at Sam’s Club Sunday mornings. They’re hosting ‘Heroes Hours’ from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. It’s for all the folks on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

They will be giving out masks at the door and ask the healthcare workers and first responders wear them shopping.

The special hours were previously only for Sam’s Club associates to shop, but now they’re adding first responders and healthcare workers to the list.

For those that are seniors or at-risk shoppers, Sam’s Club is doing early hours from 7a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They’re also doing a shop from your car option on those days and times as well.