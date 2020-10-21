Sam’s Club to host ‘Griswold’ family virtual Christmas shopping experience

ST. LOUIS – For fans of the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and the Griswolds, Sam’s club is creating a virtual shopping experience inspired by the family’s Christmas themed home.
The experience will include trivia, interactive elements, and places for viewers to shop for toys, food, and more.
It will be filled with lights, gifts, and a table set for the holiday.
Those at Sam’s Club say they think Clark and Ellen would be proud.
To learn more about the virtual shopping experience, visit samsclub.com/christmasvacation.
