Sanders campaigns in St. Louis ahead of Missouri Primary

ST. LOUIS – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) told his supporters he is the best option for defeating President Donald Trump in November. Sanders held a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre Monday.

“Our campaign is the campaign of energy and excitement,” Sanders said.

Sanders narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Missouri Presidential Preference Primary. He told his supporters he is the one candidate who can bring new voters to the polls and believes that’s what it will take to win in November.

He repeated some of the campaign priorities Sanders has been touting for years, including health care coverage for everyone, criminal justice reform, and free college tuition.

He told his supporters if the government can bail out Wall Street banks, “We can cancel all student debt in America.”

Sanders supporter Leann Schuering said she believes voters want to support Sanders.

“I think some people just doubt that we can get it done but we are not going to get it done if we don’t fight for it, ” she said.

Sanders did criticize former Vice President Joe Biden for past votes related to the Iraq war and his support for certain trade agreements.

Sanders supporters who spoke at the rally prior to his introduction included St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green, State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge (D-St. Louis), community organizer Cori Bush, and St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones.