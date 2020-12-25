Santa puts on a light show at the Highland Fire Department firehouse

HIGHLAND, Ill. – Santa visited the Highland Fire Department firehouse Thursday night.

There he put on a light show using just the fire trucks. Santa quickly left the fire house once the light show was done so that he could finish up his delivery route.

The Highland Fire Department caught it all on video and posted it to their Facebook page.

