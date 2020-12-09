Satchmo’s donates 150 meals to frontline workers after shutting down due to COVID-19 restrictions

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It has been a week since St. Louis County Health Officials suspended the health permit at Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in Chesterfield.

This comes after the restaurant was warned several times to close indoor dining. Owners say that temporarily shutting down the restaurant was the next best step to avoid creating other legal issues.

“We are going to continue to fight back but at the same time, we don’t want to create any separate legal liability by operating without a permit. So, we made the decision to shut down while we fight this, we believe that our permit was taken unlawfully but we fully expect to regain it”, said Satchmo’s Bar and Grill co-owner Ben Brown.

After being shut down for the past week the restaurant is not only devastated but was left with enough food to feed a small army. That is when Brown and his wife decided it was time to give back.

Satchmo’s Bar and Grill was able to donate 150 lunches to frontline healthcare workers at St. Luke’s Hospital – St. Louis and the Chesterfield Police Department.

“We thought why not, the food is just going to go to waste”, said Brown. “There are so many people that are hurting, so I figured anything we could do to add some holiday cheer would be great”.

Brown says sending meals to the frontline workers allows the restaurant to not only use inventory but a way to give employees hours while feeding the people working around the clock to keep us healthy.

“We brought hamburgers, sandwiches, and even full entrée size portions of our Gumbo, Jambalaya. we brought pretty much a sampler platter, everything on the menu”

Although you couldn’t quite see the reactions behind the face masks, ben says everyone was grateful and seemed very thrilled.

Bown explains that they will continue to fight the suspension of the restaurant’s health permit and is looking forward to the hearing scheduled for next week. Fox 2 reached out to the St. Louis county Health department for a comment, we have yet to hear back.