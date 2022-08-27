CLAYTON — Today is Saturation Saturday. Clayton Police Officers will join its law enforcement partners across the state of Missouri to crack down on drunk driving.

Law Enforcement officials, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) staff, and volunteers are all participating in a ‘Rally Roll Call’. At this talk, they will speak briefly as they reinforce the importance of these apprehending impaired drivers.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the talk starts at 6:45 p.m. at Whitfield School 175 South Mason Road Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

Around the state, law enforcement will participate in Saturation Saturday by holding sobriety checkpoints and adding more officers to evening shifts to focus on keeping drivers safe.