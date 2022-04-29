ST. PETERS, Mo. – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. The DEA says this national event can help prevent addiction and overdose deaths.

The DEA partners with law enforcement like the St. Peters Police Department to collect unneeded prescription drugs like tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. This is the 22nd Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, people can anonymously dispose of medication at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. More than 230 police departments within the DEA St. Louis Division are hosting collection sites. The DEA’s St. Louis Division, which includes Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois, collected more than 37,189 pounds of prescription drugs last year. Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent within the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication got the medicine from a family member or friend. Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.

Area residents can drop off drugs that are expired, unwanted, or no longer needed at the St. Peters Justice Center located at 1020 Grand Teton Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Liquids, syringes, and other sharp and illicit drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed. There are receptacles available year-round at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses.