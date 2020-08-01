Saturday’s game against Brewers postponed after more Cardinals test positive for Covid-19

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Saturday’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed due to multiple Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman report that there are four additional positive cases within the Cardinals organization. One additional player has tested positive as well as three staff members. Now three players total have tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after two Cardinals players tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday postponing that game as well.

