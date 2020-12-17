Sauce on the Side is coming to the cobblestoned streets of St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Sauce on the Side is opening a new location in St. Charles in 2021.
Next year seems to be shaping up to give us a lot of things to look forward to.
In a Facebook post Sauce on the Side wrote a riddle to help followers figure out where their new location will be. It said:
“My heart is cobbled with stone and laced with history. Some would say the holidays give me a particular charm. In 1821 I served as the temporary capital of Missouri until 1826. You’ll always find me bridged to my French sibling.”
To anyone from St. Charles or the surrounding area, this riddle was a dead giveaway.
