Sauce on the Side is coming to the cobblestoned streets of St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Sauce on the Side is opening a new location in St. Charles in 2021.

Next year seems to be shaping up to give us a lot of things to look forward to.

In a Facebook post Sauce on the Side wrote a riddle to help followers figure out where their new location will be. It said:

“My heart is cobbled with stone and laced with history. Some would say the holidays give me a particular charm. In 1821 I served as the temporary capital of Missouri until 1826. You’ll always find me bridged to my French sibling.”

To anyone from St. Charles or the surrounding area, this riddle was a dead giveaway.