Sauget, Ill. police chase ends with crash in Creve Coeur, one in custody

ST. LOUIS – A police chase that started in Sauget, Illinois at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday weaved into St. Louis City and then into Creve Coeur where the driver finally crashed.

The crash happened at Olive Boulevard and Woodcrest Executive Drive at about 4 a.m. One man is in custody. Police are also questioning a woman who was in the car.

Officers were apparently attempting to stop the driver for unlawful use of a weapon.

When the driver crashed the car, a MoDOT sign was hit. MoDOT crews arrived at the scene to replace it.

FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

On the scene of a police chase vehicle crashed at Olive Blvd – Woodcrest EXEC Drive in Creve Coeur. pic.twitter.com/6grvMDyuaT — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 30, 2021

