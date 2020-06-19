Save-A-Lot and Tyson Foods donate thousands of pounds of chicken to St. Louis Area Foodbank

ST. LOUIS – Save-A-Lot and Tyson Foods donated 40,000 pounds of chicken to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

“It’s so needed and appreciated by the people we serve,” said Ryan Farmer, director of marketing for St Louis Area Foodbank.

The extremely generous donation will be distributed to 26 counties in the St. Louis region.

Hundreds of hunger-relief programs and local agencies, including soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and residential programs will benefit from the donation.

Farmer said before the pandemic the Foodbank knew 400,000 people in the region were food insecure. With the added stress of coronavirus, Farmer said they’ve distributed 30 percent more food than they did over the same time period last year.

“So certainly, as unemployment numbers raise, and people being furloughed and kids being out of school for three months,” Farmer said. “It takes a toll on families that were already living paycheck to paycheck.”

St. Louis based Save-A-Lot has donated nearly 400,000 pounds of food this year-to-date in support of the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s efforts to create a stronger, healthier bi-state region.