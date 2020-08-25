‘Save the Post Office ‘ rally planned in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis hosts one of many rallies planned nationwide to “Save The Post Office”. The American postal workers union is holding a day of action Tuesday.

They are calling on senators to pass the 25 billion dollars in funding for the postal service.

The US House approved the funding on Saturday.

Democratic Congressional nominee Cori Bush and St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones will join today’s rally.

It start at 11:00 a.m. outside the main post office on Market Street in downtown St. Louis.