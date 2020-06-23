Breaking News
Scalp discovered in Joplin campground

News

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human scalp was discovered in a Joplin campground. Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings said the owner of the Holly Haven Campground on the southwest side of Joplin found the scalp Saturday morning near a pond.

The Joplin Globe reports that cadavar dogs and a dive team were sent to the scene but found nothing. The scalp has been taken to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for analysis.

Jennings said the scalp was probably dragged to the campground by animals. 

