Scammers pose as contact tracers to get consumers banking information

ST. LOUIS – Health experts insist wearing masks more testing and robust contact tracing are key to fighting the coronavirus, but scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic by posing as contact tracers.

Contact tracing helps inform people if they’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Better Business Bureau warns the public that scammers are taking advantage of this vital tracking information to prey on consumers.

Chris Thetford of the BBB said a real contact tracer will never ask you for your banking information.

