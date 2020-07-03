Scattered showers possible today, sunshine expected for Fourth of July weekend

ST. LOUIS – Warm and humid out the door Friday morning with temperatures in the 70s. While it is dry in most areas, a small cluster of thunderstorms has been percolating along I-44 near Rolla. Other than those storms, the morning looks dry.

The rest of today will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with a high near 90. A couple of isolated showers will persist tonight mainly west of St. Louis…with low temperatures in the mid-70s.

The holiday weekend is still on track to be seasonably hot and humid with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 90s with little if any chance for rain. It’s been warm and humid… but not extreme… any extreme heat on the way?