Schaeffer Auto Body Centers works with Recycled Rides to give vehicles to veterans

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Schaeffer Auto Body Centers is partnering with Farmers Insurance and Geico to donate vehicles to local veterans through their Recycled Rides program. It’s a way to give back to those who have served our nation.

The president of Recycled Rides was at Wednesday’s event at Schaeffer’s Wentzville location.

“The gift of reliable transportation is something that’s quite amazing. You don’t really know how much we take that for granted until you don’t have it,” Bill Garoutte said.

Recycled rides does this all across the country.