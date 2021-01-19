Inauguration Day 2021: Schedule of Biden events and how to watch them

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden is making his entrance in the nation’s capital, ready to assume power as the nation reels from the coronavirus pandemic and soaring unemployment. There’s also serious concern about whether more violence could be in the offing as he prepares to take the oath of office on Wednesday.
Biden had planned to take a train into Washington on Tuesday ahead of Inauguration Day. But he scratched the plan amid security concerns after this month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Instead he’s flying into a military airbase just outside the capital and motorcading into a city that’s been flooded by some 25,000 National Guard troops.
Schedule of events:
Wednesday, January 20th starting at 10:30 am
Inaugural Ceremonies
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.
Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.
Streamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch and expected to be carried live on all major networks and platforms.
10:00 AM-12:30 PM
Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans:
The PIC will host a first-ever curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies. The livestream, hosted by award winning entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer, will feature a special message from Dr. Jill Biden; commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar; a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon; excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs “We the Young People” programming; trivia questions, including some asked by Doug Emhoff; segments produced by the Library of Congress; and other special features.
2:00 PM
Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery
The President-elect, Dr. Biden, the Vice President-elect, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.
3:00 PM
Presidential Escort
President-elect Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”
8:00 PM
Celebrating America Primetime Special
Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.