Inauguration Day 2021: Schedule of Biden events and how to watch them

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: People dressed in Revolutionary War-era military attire participate in a rehearsal of the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the gate of the White House on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: The Capitol building is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: The Washington Monument is surrounded by American flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19 : A worker adjusts the decorative flags on the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: National Guard patrol the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: National Guard patrol the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: National Guard patrol the National Mall on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tight security measures are in place for Inauguration Day due to greater security threats after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: A National Guardsman mans a security checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops were deployed as additional security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: A National Guardsman walks past a digital wanted poster seeking information on the U.S. Capitol attack on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops were deployed as additional security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Members of the National Guard patrol the streets on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Members of the National Guard patrol the streets as businesses are boarded up on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: As police and the National Guard patrol closed streets, downtown remains mostly empty on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: As police and the National Guard patrol closed streets, downtown remains mostly empty on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. After the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A skateboarder holds a Biden flag, with a US National falg tied to his neck, ahead of the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

National Guard troops stand guard in Downtown Washington, DC on January 18, 2021 ahead of the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – The “Field of Flags” is pictured on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Field of Flags” is pictured on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Preparations are underway outside the White House in Lafayette Park on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC, two days before the 59th presidential inauguration in US history. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office January 20, 2021. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Field of Flags” is illuminated on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE RAEDLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A military color guard practices during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Presidential Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

The US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the “Field of Flags” are placed on the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Approximately 191,500 US flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOE RAEDLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A military color guard practices during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Presidential Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

A military color guard practices during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Presidential Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: The White House is seen from the Washington Monument as the country awaits the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on January 20th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: People dressed in Revolutionary War-era military attire participate in a rehearsal of the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the gate of the White House on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

An Inauguration welcome sign is seen during a rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The Inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2021. (Photo by JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JEENAH MOON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: A giant American flag is unfurled on the National Mall during a dress rehearsal ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on January 20th. (Photo by Jeenah Moon – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Preparations are made prior to a dress rehearsal ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th president on January 20th. (Photo by Jeenah Moon – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: A giant American flag is unfurled on the National Mall during rehearsals for the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 20. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: A giant American flag is unfurled on the National Mall during rehearsals for the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 20. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Military bands in period uniforms participate in a dress rehearsal of the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled today. The inauguration will take place on January 20. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Avenue with the Capitol in the background is seen under heavy security in the early hours of January 18, 2021 ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington on January 20th. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of flags creating a “field of flags” are seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington,DC on January 18, 2021. – With war-zone-like security, no crowds and coronavirus distancing for guests, Joe Biden’s swearing-in as the 46th US president will be a muted affair unlike any previous inauguration. Where Washington is normally packed with hundreds of thousands of supporters, celebrities, socialites and lobbyists, the US capital is eerily quiet ahead of Biden’s big day, which promises to be a mostly televised celebration of democracy. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Bria Gibson helps place American flags on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The approximately 191,500 U.S. flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC for the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden is making his entrance in the nation’s capital, ready to assume power as the nation reels from the coronavirus pandemic and soaring unemployment. There’s also serious concern about whether more violence could be in the offing as he prepares to take the oath of office on Wednesday.

Biden had planned to take a train into Washington on Tuesday ahead of Inauguration Day. But he scratched the plan amid security concerns after this month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Instead he’s flying into a military airbase just outside the capital and motorcading into a city that’s been flooded by some 25,000 National Guard troops.

Wednesday, January 20th starting at 10:30 am

Inaugural Ceremonies

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.

Following the ceremony, the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and Second Gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

Streamed at BidenInaugural.org/watch and expected to be carried live on all major networks and platforms.

10:00 AM-12:30 PM

Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans:

The PIC will host a first-ever curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies. The livestream, hosted by award winning entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer, will feature a special message from Dr. Jill Biden; commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar; a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon; excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs “We the Young People” programming; trivia questions, including some asked by Doug Emhoff; segments produced by the Library of Congress; and other special features.

2:00 PM

Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

The President-elect, Dr. Biden, the Vice President-elect, and Mr. Emhoff will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

3:00 PM

Presidential Escort

President-elect Biden will receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.”

8:00 PM

Celebrating America Primetime Special

Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.